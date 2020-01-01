Brady, Patriots don't get usual R&R heading into playoffs

YEA: The Texans are only as good as QB Deshaun Watson. He's shown a penchant for coming up huge in big games but wasn't great in his playoff debut last year. The Texans rested him last week and he should be fresh to take on the Bills. Watson threw 26 TD passes and Houston's offense can be dangerous if he can figure out a way to rediscover the consistency he had early in the season when he had three 300-yard passing performances in five games.