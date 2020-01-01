2 Amarillo residents killed in crash on I-27 on New Year’s Day

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died after a crash near Amarillo on New Year’s Day.
According to DPS officials, around 2:26 a.m., a car was heading south on I-27 around two miles south of Amarillo when the driver failed to drive in a single lane.
DPS officials say the car traveled off the west side of the highway and rolled over multiple times. Both occupants were thrown from the car.
At this time, DPS officials say it is undetermined who was driving at the time of the crash.
The occupants, 34-year-old Michael Brown and 35-year-old Cameron Cherb of Amarillo, died on the scene.
DPS officials say they were not wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
