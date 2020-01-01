Amarillo police locate missing elderly woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department have located an elderly woman who went missing yesterday.
Officials said Alice Kay Mask is reunited with her family.
Police said Mask was last seen heading to the United at 3400 River Road for cigarettes between 9:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m.
She was driving a cream colored Mercury Sable. The car has a dent behind the passenger side rear door.
She is described as 5-foot-7, 157 pounds, with gray, shoulder length hair and blue eyes.
