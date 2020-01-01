Amarillo Bulls fall to New Mexico Ice Wolves in New Year’s Eve showdown

Amarillo goalie Charlie Glockner, who holds a tie for the most shutouts in the NAHL with six, entered the night with four shutouts alone against the Ice Wolves, a team that before tonight, had only put up 58 goals over a span of 33 games. Glockner had only allowed 25 goals all season long, and tonight, with little help from his offense and defense, allowed three goals in two periods of play. He was then replaced by Max Gutjahr in the third period, who then allowed the remaining two goals.