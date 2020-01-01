Amarillo Bulls fall to New Mexico Ice Wolves in New Year’s Eve showdown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls (23-6-1-2) fell Tuesday night to the last place New Mexico Ice Wolves (6-25-1-2) 5-2, despite coming into the game with expectations of another large win.
Heading into the night, the Southern Division’s second place Bulls held all the cards. They were aiming to not only win their eighth straight contest, but also to continue a win streak against the Ice Wolves that had seen the Bulls win in all seven of their last matchups.
But that just wasn’t the case for the New Year’s Eve matchup as the Bulls, who hadn’t lost a contest in all of December, fell despite putting up double digit shots in every period.
Amarillo goalie Charlie Glockner, who holds a tie for the most shutouts in the NAHL with six, entered the night with four shutouts alone against the Ice Wolves, a team that before tonight, had only put up 58 goals over a span of 33 games. Glockner had only allowed 25 goals all season long, and tonight, with little help from his offense and defense, allowed three goals in two periods of play. He was then replaced by Max Gutjahr in the third period, who then allowed the remaining two goals.
The Amarillo Bulls put up 40 total shots compared to New Mexico’s 17. Goals for Amarillo were scored by Captain Matt Allen (15 goals, 12th in the NAHL leaderboard) and Alternate Captain Lauri Sertti (six goals).
Defenders Adam Colson, Noah Carlin and Sertti have combined for supplying more than 45 points of total offense for the Bulls over the course of the season, a number that is also at the top of the NAHL leaderboards.
But still, after a tough loss to a lesser team like the Ice Wolves, the Bulls are in a good position to continue putting pressure on the Lone Star Brahmas who hold control of first place in the South. The Brahmas handed the Bulls their last loss before tonight, in 4-2 fashion back on Nov. 30.
Amarillo’s next game is Jan. 3 at the Budweiser Bull Pen against the Kenai River Brown Bears. It represents the start of a five game home-stand.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.