Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won’t end

NEW YORK (AP) - A new anti-robocalls law is expected to help Americans deal with the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS.
President Donald Trump signed the measure late Monday.
It gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls. It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking robocalls.
This should help Americans dodge many of the billions of robocalls they get each month. But experts also warn that scammers will adapt with new ways to trick people on their phones.
