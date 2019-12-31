Plaza Restaurant pays $58,000 for back wages, child labor violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced today that the Plaza Restaurant paid $58,000 to settle charges, including not paying overtime and working children too many hours.
According to a news release, the restaurant paid back wages to 570 employees and fines for the child labor violations.
Child labor laws say they cannot work more than eight hours on a non-school day and more than three hours on a school day.
There are also limits to how late the children can work.
The Plaza has locations in Amarillo, Borger, Dumas, Lubbock and Pampa.
