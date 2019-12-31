New technology being brought in to help search for missing man at Lake Meredith

“When you look at the history of drownings at Lake Meredith, the majority of victims have been located within a few days and if they haven’t been located, their bodies do float within five to eight days," said Smith. “But we do have one outlier that happened in 1996 at Lake Meredith where there was a really extended period after the drowning that the bodies were located. We’re hoping that’s not the case in this, that we can use the technology to find the body or the boat or both to get this wrapped up.”