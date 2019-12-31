New billboard campaign aims to reduce car thefts in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the help of one insurance agency, the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit has a new billboard campaign that aims to reduce car thefts in Amarillo.
The billboards are funded by an $8,600 grant from State Farm.
Since 90 percent of the nearly 700 autos stolen in Amarillo this year had keys in them, the focus of the campaign is to keep people from leaving their keys in the ignitions.
Nearly 200 of those vehicles that were stolen were running.
