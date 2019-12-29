Randall County Fire Dept. responds to 2 structure fires Saturday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires early Saturday morning.
At approximately 7 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1,200 block of South Western, where occupants had safely evacuated with Red Cross assistance.
The Amarillo Fire Department was requested for mutual aid as the residence sustained heavy damage.
The cause of this fire appears to be electrical.
While returning back to the station they received the second dispatch to the 4,900 block of Tranquility.
This fire was mostly contained by the owners, RCFD extinguished the rest.
The cause of this fire has not been determined.
