Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Memphis Tigers have gotten to their first New Year's Six bowl game with an offense filled with big playmakers. They will get tested in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State's stingy defense. The American Athletic Conference champion Tigers are representing the Group of Five teams when they play Saturday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Memphis is 12-1 while averaging nearly 41 points and 481 total yards a game. Penn State from the Big Ten allows only 14 points a game and 2.6 yards per rushing play. This is Penn State's first Cotton Bowl in 45 years.