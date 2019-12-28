Cold Front Tonight

It’s been a breezy day with winds gusting over 30mph. A cold front will move through the area tonight & shift the winds to the NW. NW winds with the front shouldn’t be horrible but the NW Panhandle could see wind gusts over 40mph. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower chance and much colder temperatures as lows drop into the 20s.
Sunday is looking cooler with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and NW winds 15-25mph. Sunday night looks clear and cold with lows in the teens & lower 20s.