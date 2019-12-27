You are invited to get back to the basics with art

Mindfulness at the museum: Art centered

Panhandle-Plains is selling tickets to Mindfulness in the Museum. (Source: www.panhandleplains.org.)
By Richard Bullard | December 27, 2019 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 2:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to find your center at the PPHM with a friendly “back to basics” Yoga class centered in their art galleries.

There will be a place to enjoy your surroundings while exercising.

Entry is $40 for all classes starting Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25. Spots are limited due to the size of the space, and you can secure your tickets here.

Tips:

  • Bring a mat and any props you like to use (mats and other accessories available for use courtesy of PPHM)
  • This is an all-levels class
  • The 50-minute class begins on the second floor of the museum in the Art Galleries at 10:00 A.M.
  • Arrive early to get a spot, get settled in and relaxed

