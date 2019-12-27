You are invited to get back to the basics with art

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to find your center at the PPHM with a friendly “back to basics” Yoga class centered in their art galleries.
There will be a place to enjoy your surroundings while exercising.
Entry is $40 for all classes starting Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25. Spots are limited due to the size of the space, and you can secure your tickets here.
Tips:
- Bring a mat and any props you like to use (mats and other accessories available for use courtesy of PPHM)
- This is an all-levels class
- The 50-minute class begins on the second floor of the museum in the Art Galleries at 10:00 A.M.
- Arrive early to get a spot, get settled in and relaxed
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.