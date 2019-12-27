Wet and foggy Friday

Scattered showers have developed this morning and will continue through the day. Some wintry mix is possible in the northern parts of the viewing area due to colder temps. Highs today will be cooler in the 40′s. Rain chances continue overnight with a line of rain and storms possible. Rain ends by morning with clearing skies Saturday. We stay in the upper 40′s and low 50′s Saturday before dropping into the 30′s and low 40′s on Sunday. Next chance for rain and snow will return by the end of next week.