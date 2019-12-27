This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a famous YouTuber doing stand up at an Amarillo bar to drinks at a jazz bar in downtown Amarillo, here’s what’s going on in the area!
Famous YouTuber and comedian Steve Hofstetter will do stand up at the Zombiez Bar & Grill tomorrow evening.
Hofstetter’s YouTube channel has more than 100 million views.
He also hosts Finding Babe Ruth on FS1 and was the executive producer of season one’s Laughs.
He’s been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, E! True Hollywood Story, Comics Unleashed, Comedy All-Stars, Quite Frankly, White Boyz in the Hoot, Countdown and more.
Check out the stand up performance Saturday starting at 8:00 p.m.
You’re invited to go out for an evening of jazz music and drinks at the Esquire Jazz Club tomorrow night.
The music venue has an open bar and has music playing throughout the night.
General admission is $10 and includes free use of the photo booth.
The event starts at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
You can learn how to tame your stress and get it under control during a free webinar this weekend.
The online event is hosted on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m.
The event will help you figure out how your body responds to stress and the cause, how stress impacts emotions and though process, how to reduce stress and more.
Seats are limited, but you will receive an email with a zoom link to join the call on Sunday.
Learn more about the online event and how to register here.
