Showers & Possible Thunderstorms Tonight

It’s been a chilly Friday with temperatures staying in the 40s. We have been dealing with dense fog & scattered showers. Due to it being colder across the Northern Panhandle, some spots have also experienced some freezing rain. Scattered showers as well as a better chance of thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Temperatures are also expected to warm tonight then drop to the upper 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday is looking a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect morning clouds then gradual clearing. It will become a bit breezy by late day, a strong cold front will blow through on Saturday night and bring widespread 20s to the area by Sunday morning.