Rangers continue the search for missing man at Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of today, Rangers and Game Wardens continue to search for a man who went missing on or around Dec. 14 after hunting at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.
Rangers have been out every day this week, working nonstop to try and find Ryan Kennedy.
Lake Meredith Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith said while his truck, boat trailer and camping items have been located, Kennedy and his boat remain missing.
You can help cover his family expenses here. You can also support the search for Ryan Kennedy by joining the search and rescue over on Facebook.
If anyone has information on Kennedy, please call the Lake Meredith headquarters at (806) 857-3151.
