6 new businesses in Amarillo, including new tequila bar & Chuy’s Tex-Mex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As the year comes to an end, Amarillo residents have 6 new businesses to look forward to, with two of them open for business right now.
From a new tequila bar in downtown Amarillo, to 3 new coffee shops, to the construction on Chuy’s restaurant, here is the latest business activity in Amarillo.
With much anticipation by many Amarilloans, Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is well on its way to be completed by the beginning of this coming summer.
“We are taking this old Johnny Carino’s and turning it into a Chuy’s Tex-Mex. The stone will stay, there will be new tile finishes on the face and a complete remodel on the inside,” said Chuy’s Construction Superintendent Mark Smith.
According to Smith the project will be completed by May 1, 2020. It will be located on the I-40 frontage road in between Cinema Drive and Soncy.
Northeast of the Chuy’s location, you can find the newest locally owned coffee shop in town called Strata Coffee Bar.
“We specialize in roasting our own coffee beans in house both light medium and a little bit of dark, we take a lot of care in that. We’re super excited about the drive-thru here in the medical center," said Strata Coffee Bar Owner Ty Mauldin. "I know there is a lot of demand for it, a lot of people have been asking for it. So, we’re going to really focus on being as quick as we can through the drive thru.”
Strata Coffee Bar is located in the medical center on Century Drive and S. Coulter.
In downtown Amarillo on 6th street and S. Van Buren, The Matador recently had its grand opening.
“The Matador is a tequila bar, we specialize in tequila but we still sell all the other alcohol that people like to drink,” said The Matador Tequila Bar Owner Gene Laura.
According to the owner, they have over 100 different bottles of tequila that you can sip on, taste different flights, or try one of their unique cocktails.
The Matador is an upscale bar. The owner and his wife wanted people in Amarillo to have an experience that makes them feel like they are in a different town, with a different style of decor and atmosphere.
And on the southeast side of town, off of Hollywood Road you can expect to see a Taco Bell by next summer.
Plus, Starbucks just obtained a building permit for a location on Coulter and Arden, with another location southeast of town to go up next fall.
