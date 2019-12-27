6 new businesses in Amarillo, including new tequila bar & Chuy’s Tex-Mex

“We specialize in roasting our own coffee beans in house both light medium and a little bit of dark, we take a lot of care in that. We’re super excited about the drive-thru here in the medical center," said Strata Coffee Bar Owner Ty Mauldin. "I know there is a lot of demand for it, a lot of people have been asking for it. So, we’re going to really focus on being as quick as we can through the drive thru.”