Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games to injury and scored 24 points to help the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98. Doncic finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists and barely missed adding to his NBA-leading total of eight triple doubles.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs in an underachieving season. The Cowboys would qualify with a win over Washington on Sunday and a Philadelphia loss to the New York Giants. Prescott is still dealing with a right shoulder injury that the quarterback played with in a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week. The visit from the Redskins could be the last game for embattled Dallas coach Jason Garrett. Washington also has a decision to make on interim coach Bill Callahan.
HOUSTON (AP) — Though there are several ways the Tennessee Titans could secure a playoff berth on Sunday, they're intent on doing it by beating the Houston Texans so they don't have to rely on anyone else. Beating the Texans would be the most straightforward path to Tennessee's second postseason appearance in three seasons, but there are other ways the Titans could punch a ticket to the playoffs.
UNDATED (AP) — Gymnast Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. The reigning world and Olympic champion edged U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe for the honor in a vote among AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. The 22-year-old is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year. She was named the Athlete of the Year in 2016 after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics. Biles is preparing for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and says she's eager to finish her career with a flourish.