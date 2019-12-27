Doncic scores 24 on return, Mavericks hold off Spurs 102-98

Mavericks: G Seth Curry surprised Doncic and electrified the crowd with a behind-the-back bounce pass to Doncic for a dunk with 1:32 left in the first quarter. ... Another crowd-pleasing play came in the third quarter, when Finney-Smith ran down the lane, grabbed a rebound in his right hand at the apex of his leap and slammed the ball through the net. ... Dallas made only 8 of 25 field goal attempts (32 percent) in the first.