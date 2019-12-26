New Mexico announces wind farm project between Clayton and Raton

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Land Office has leased almost 8,000 acres of public land between Clayton and Raton to a German wind energy developer.
The office announced on Friday the company, PNE USA, will pair the land in Union and Colfax counties with about the same amount of private land for a wind farm project.
It also said the deal should generate about $8 million for the state over the course of the lease. Any money paid to the state will go to a variety of programs including public schools, hospitals and water conservation projects.
