Moisture Returns!

Looks like another cool day with highs in the 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing clouds with scattered showers possible during the overnight hours. Friday will be characterized by mostly cloudy skies with waves of scattered showers through the day. Cold air looks to stay over the Northern areas so that will be the only chance of frozen precipitation. By Friday night, it is looking possible that much of the area could see a line of thunderstorms. Overall this storm looks to favor rain opposed to wintry precipitation or snow, however that could change if the track of the low alters. Stay tuned for updates.