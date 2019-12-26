Holiday flights through Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport remain average despite national increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although holiday travel was up across the nation this year, there was not much of an increase in flights in Amarillo over the Christmas travel days.
On a normal day in Amarillo, there are around five to seven departures per airline.
American Airlines reported adding an extra departure on the December 20, and Southwest Airlines reported adding an extra flight on the December 22. Those were the only increases.
According to a corporate representative from United Airlines, it is best to fly on January 5 and January 6 to beat the New Year’s Day travel crowds.
The airline crew works long hours, and occasionally luggage can be damaged in transit from flight to flight.
If you see damage, report it to your airlines baggage customer representative.
American Airlines will reimburse you for your damaged luggage or give you a brand new suitcase similar to the damaged one.
United Airlines states they will give a reimbursement for any expenses, which will be based upon proof of claim that is acceptable to United Airlines.
Southwest Airlines said a customer service representative will assess the damage and liability and handle the situation accordingly.
With all airlines, you must report the damage as soon as possible. Remember, you are on camera while in an airport, so you can’t damage your bag just to receive a new one.
