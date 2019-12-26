Check out Christmas in the Gardens this evening for encore night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed seeing the bedazzled lights at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens this holiday season, you have one more chance this evening at encore night.
ABG’s Christmas in the Gardens will be open this evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for one last night.
Admission is $5 and children ages five and under get in free.
The last day for the holiday light show was Sunday, but it was in such high demand that they decided to have an encore night.
