Check out Christmas in the Gardens this evening for encore night

Check out Christmas in the Gardens this evening for encore night
Christmas in the Gardens 2019 (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia | December 26, 2019 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 10:18 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed seeing the bedazzled lights at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens this holiday season, you have one more chance this evening at encore night.

ABG’s Christmas in the Gardens will be open this evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for one last night.

Admission is $5 and children ages five and under get in free.

The last day for the holiday light show was Sunday, but it was in such high demand that they decided to have an encore night.

Posted by The Amarillo Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.