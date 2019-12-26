Bank of America cardholders can visit PPHM for free throughout December

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cardholders with Bank of America can get into the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free for the rest of December.
The bank is offering this free admission to the museum this holiday season in it’s Museums on Us program.
Bank of America supports more than 2,000 art organizations worldwide in order to provide education and inspiration to communities and businesses.
When visiting PPHM, cardholders will need to show their credit or debit card and a valid photo ID for one free general admission.
Free general admission is only valid for cardholders.
The offer is runs through today to Dec. 31.
