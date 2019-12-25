Updates on new traffic management system in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo state they are in the third phase of installing a brand new traffic management system, which will serve the purpose of better improving the flow of traffic in the city.
Each traffic intersection in the City of Amarillo will be updated so that every area in Amarillo will operate on the same system.
This phase of the project includes installing a cradle point in every traffic intersection so that operators in the traffic management center will be able to see exactly what’s going on at every intersection.
“The entire system, including these cradle points, is going to give us the ability that we’ve not had before to actually see live things that are going on within the traffic world and our traffic intersections," said Donny Hooper, assistant director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo.
Hooper says these cradle points will “transmit data such as when the lights are green, yellow or red,” and they will also “transmit data such as live video captured at intersections.”
Some intersections are already seeing improvement in the traffic flow, as the city has already begun installing this new technology in areas such as the downtown area.
All of the traffic intersections will be completely installed and ready for use by next spring or early summer.
