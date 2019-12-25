City of Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool update

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Thompson Park Pool replacement project is making progress in the development process.
City officials are now in the process of deciding which design to construct the pool into, as they have four different options to choose from.
City council members were also allowed to provide their input on design during this last City Council meeting.
The options range from a similar design of the old Thompson Park Pool to a brand new “aqua-park” closely mimicking the design of Canyon’s aquatic facility.
The designs can have a monetary range from $4 million to approximately $8 million, depending on which design will be chosen.
City officials also have the project narrowed down to three different locations.
“We’ve looked at three different locations," said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo. “The initial location is direct across from the existing pool, and we’ve actually identified two other locations as well."
Different locations are being considered because of design and construction costs, and the next step is to determine which location would be best for the determined design.
Kashuba also says the City will be “looking for the community’s input” during a community forum that will be held in early January.
City officials also have a goal to move on with the construction process immediately following the decision of a design and location, and still looks to stay on schedule for a grand opening on Memorial Day of 2021.
