Amarillo man dies in 3 vehicle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a major crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
According to APD, a Texas DPS trooper witnessed the accident that happened yesterday at around 1:00 p.m.
Authorities say a 65-year-old man of Hereford was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on East Amarillo Boulevard.
As the Hereford man turned south onto Ridgemere St, he turned in front of a 2006 Lincoln driven by 53-year-old Freddy Buckingham of Amarillo, going eastbound.
Buckingham struck the rear of the trailer, lost control and spun into westbound traffic before it hit a black 2018 Chevy Camaro driven by a 49-year-old woman of Amarillo.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver was uninjured.
Authorities believe speed and no seat-belt use were factors in the crash.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
