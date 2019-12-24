1 struck by vehicle, sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Amarillo Boulevard this Christmas Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him this morning on the Amarillo Boulevard.
The Amarillo Police Department are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian on the Amarillo Boulevard and Travis this Christmas Eve.
Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the wreck and found a man with injuries in front of a Dollar General retail store.
Officials said he was walking eastbound on the edge of the Boulevard when a vehicle struck him on his left side.
The vehicle that hit him left the scene and the man was transported to a hospital.
We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.