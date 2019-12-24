Northwest Texas Hospital making new parents feel special this Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Hospital is sending new parents home in the Christmas spirit by wrapping their newborns in Christmas stockings.
Putting a newborn in his or her first Christmas stocking has been a Northwest Texas Hospital tradition for the past three decades, and new parents still cherish this experience.
Some hospital staff members say putting the newborns in Christmas stockings is as much a gift for them as it is for new parents.
“They have been doing this for 30 years, and it’s just a tradition,” said Bobbie Bobbitt, volunteer at Northwest Texas Hospital. “It’s just a wonderful gift to be able to do this at Christmas."
For some families, having a baby around this time of the year makes it that much more special.
“It’s just a blessing; it’s a blessing to have a baby around this time,” said Shantelle Terrones, a new mother at Northwest Texas Hospital. “It’s a blessing any time of the year, but I guess with just Christmas and the festivities going on, it just makes it that much more special."
For the Terrones family, the hospital has helped them, even more, to get in the holiday spirit.
“They’ve made us all feel so special, especially because we’re here during Christmas; our family is not here, and she gets to go home in a little stocking, and we’re always going to remember it," said Terrones.
Terrones says this is also such a great treat for all of the mothers who endured the pregnancy and labor.
