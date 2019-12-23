UTEP, Ball State meet in Diamond Head Classic

TEAM LEADERS: UTEP's Bryson Williams has averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.5 points. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.2 points.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.