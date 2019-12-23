Holiday schedule for City of Amarillo offices & services

- For waste/trash pickup, residential service will operate on a normal schedule for the week of Christmas. For commercial service, Wednesday (Christmas Day) routes will be serviced on Thursday (Dec. 26). The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day. For the week of New Year’s, residential service will operate as normal. Commercial service on Wednesday (New Year’s Day) will provided on Thursday (Jan. 2.) The landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day.