Holiday schedule for City of Amarillo offices & services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Hall offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The city's trash pickup service will maintain a normal schedule this week for residents.
The transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve and there will be no transit service on Christmas Day.
Full schedule from the City of Amarillo:
- City Hall offices will be closed Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).
- For waste/trash pickup, residential service will operate on a normal schedule for the week of Christmas. For commercial service, Wednesday (Christmas Day) routes will be serviced on Thursday (Dec. 26). The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day. For the week of New Year’s, residential service will operate as normal. Commercial service on Wednesday (New Year’s Day) will provided on Thursday (Jan. 2.) The landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day.
- Transit Service (Bus Service) will operate on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24). There is no transit service on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31), bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. There is no bus service on New Year’s Day.
- There will not be a meeting of Amarillo City Council on Tuesday (Dec. 24) and Tuesday (Dec. 31). The next meeting for Amarillo City Council will be Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 1 p.m. Council Connect (the City of Amarillo’s citizen engagement tool) is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 5:30 p.m. at Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave. Council members Elaine Hays and Freda Powell will be in attendance.
- All locations for Amarillo Public Library will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. All library locations will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31). This is a change from regular operating hours, as locations are usually open either 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (downtown and southwest) or noon to 9 p.m. (east, north and northwest) on Tuesdays.
Source: City of Amarillo
