Dexter, Mo. woman, her 7-year-old daughter missing; may be in danger

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman and child are missing. Police believe they may be in danger.
Dexter police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Maria Danelia Reyes-Juares, 48, and her 7-year-old daughter Aryany Reyes-Juarez after they went missing from 307 S. Elm St. in Dexter, Missouri on Sunday, December 22.
They are both described as Hispanic females by police.
They may be in a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am with Esbin Matillas-Martinez, a Hispanic male. He is about 45 years old, 5-feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Maria and Aryany were seen entering the Matillas-Martinez’s vehicle around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Cell phone activity indicates they may be in the Memphis, Tenn. area.
Maria is 4-feet, 11-inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Aryany is 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Maria’s son was checking on his mother and sister when he noticed the front door of their home was open.
The son checked her home, and when he could not find Maria or Aryany, he called the Dexter Police Department.
During the initial search, officers say they found blood inside the home. This led police to believe that Maria and Aryany are in danger.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.