Center City Announces winners of Deck the Herd contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association have announced the winners of the Deck the Herd contest.
The owners of more than 100 hoof prints fiberglass horses were invited to celebrate the season by decorating them.
Prizes were announced on Friday at Plaza II on South Taylor Street.
The winners are as follows:
- First Place went to Advanced Pain Care
- Second to Park Place Towers
- Third to Rick Husband International Airport
- The people’s choice was Diversified Interiors
The project intends to promote art in public places and raise funds to beautify downtown.
