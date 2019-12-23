Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

(AP) - Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer.
The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13.
The troubled Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all.
Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded plane flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.
The manufacturer announced this month that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.
The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.
It says, however, it doesn’t immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt. But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.
