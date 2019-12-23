Amarillo authorities continue to search for missing woman after 3 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help bringing a mother back home to her family after missing for more than three years.
The Amarillo Police Department said Andrea Moore reported her daughter Nicole “Nikki” Moore missing on Dec. 11, 2016.
Now, the APD’s Homicide Unit is asking to help find her, or to provide new information on this case.
On Dec. 2, 2016, her car was found abandoned at Toys R Us and was left there throughout Feb. 7, 2017 until the homicide unit began investigating the case.
Nikki has a son who is 17 years old who has celebrated his past three birthdays among other holidays without her.
If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
You can watch a video with the most up-to-date details here:
