Amarillo authorities continue to search for missing woman after 3 years

On December 11, 2016, Andrea Moore reported her daughter Nicole “Nikki” Moore missing. The Amarillo PD Homicide Unit is asking for your help to locate her or for any information on her disappearance. Nikki’s son, Andrew is now 17. He has not had his mom for his past 3 birthdays, 2 Christmases and numerous other holidays. Nikki’s family misses her terribly, so let’s get her home.