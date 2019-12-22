Weather Outlook: Sunday is looking mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a mild First Day of Winter with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday is looking mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light SW winds.
Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 30s.
