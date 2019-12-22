Speed and alcohol suspected in crash into 3 police vehicles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday around 1:00 a.m. Amarillo police were in the 3400 block of S I-27 working a motor vehicle collision on I-27 proper southbound, and directing traffic around the that wreck.
A Nissan 350 Z driven by Dylan Garza, 20, was southbound on I-27 as he lost control of his car and rear ended a Police Interceptor SUV. He then struck a second Police Interceptor SUV causing it to strike a 3rd Police Interceptor SUV.
Garza and his passenger a male, age 20, were taken to a local area hospital with what was initially believed to be life threatening injuries.
No Officers were injured as they were not in the patrol vehicles when they were struck.
Speed is a factor and alcohol is a suspected factor in this crash.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.