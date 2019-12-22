Salvation Army offers Christmas Day meal for those in need, volunteers needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo needs your help this Christmas.
Volunteer cooks and servers are needed for their Christmas lunch, where they're expecting around 350 people.
They will be open at noon, serving lunch for 2 hours.
Donated desserts are also welcome.
Visit The Salvation Army of Amarillo or Salvation Army Amarillo/Facebook for information on how you can volunteer.
Salvation Army Christmas Lunch
Wednesday, December 25th
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Salvation Army of Amarillo
400 S. Harrison
