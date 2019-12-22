Salvation Army offers Christmas Day meal for those in need, volunteers needed

December 22, 2019 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 11:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo needs your help this Christmas.

Volunteer cooks and servers are needed for their Christmas lunch, where they're expecting around 350 people.

They will be open at noon, serving lunch for 2 hours.

Donated desserts are also welcome.

Visit The Salvation Army of Amarillo or Salvation Army Amarillo/Facebook for information on how you can volunteer.

Salvation Army Christmas Lunch

Wednesday, December 25th

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Salvation Army of Amarillo

400 S. Harrison

