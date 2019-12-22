Registration open for the Annual Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for the Annual Special Olympics Texas Polar Plunge.
Get a team together and prepare to jump into a freezing cold pool in support of your local program and athletes. There will be awards given for biggest team, most money raised, and best costume.
Individuals or groups can register online or continue fundraising for the program until January 18th.
Registration for adults is 30 dollars, and 20 dollars for any athlete under the age of 18.
For more information about donating and where you can register, visit 2020 Amarillo Polar Plunge or call (806) 507-0578 or mpenner@sotx.org
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Amarillo Town Club
7700 Hillside Rd.
Source: Special Olympics Texas - Panhandle Area
