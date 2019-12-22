Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard earned his first victory in San Antonio since his exodus from the franchise, getting 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in three quarters as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Spurs 134-109. Leonard was roundly booed during pregame introductions and each time he touched the ball, just as he was in two previous visits. The reigning Finals MVP gave the sellout crowd plenty to jeer about during an active 27 minutes. Leonard was 11 for 16 from the field with four steals and only two turnovers while setting a hurried pace the Spurs were unable to match.