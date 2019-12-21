You are invited to a live Nativity scene at Palo Duro Cowboy Church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Christmas Day right around the corner, the Palo Duro Cowboy Church offers the public a live Nativity scene to celebrate the holiday.
While most people are aware of what the traditional Nativity scene looks like, the Cowboy Church in Canyon wanted to add a different perspective by giving it a "cowboy theme."
This event has the goal of interpreting the Nativity scene through a “cowboy’s perspective.” Hosted at the church at 12200 US-60 in Canyon, Texas.
“This is a cowboy’s take on the story of Jesus’ life," said Gary Ward, Lay Pastor of Palo Duro Cowboy Church. “We thought it would be neat to do one on what it would’ve been like if Jesus was born in the Wild West instead of the Holy Land."
Since most members of the church have cowboy and ranching backgrounds, putting on an event like this came naturally.
To pull this off, it took a lot of help from the church community.
“We’ve been working on this for a couple of months,” said Ward. “This also took a lot of cooperation from our congregation, and we have about 75 to 100 members, and about 40 to 50 of them are out here working on this project."
The Cowboy Church community really hopes to make an impact on their community through this event.
“Well, we just hope that everyone can grasp the concept of what it means for the birth of our Lord and Savior this time of the year,” said David Fennel, Elder of Palo Duro Cowboy Church. “Hopefully, this will impact them enough to lead them to the Lord."
If you missed tonight’s opening, the church will reopen tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. and will be open until 8:30 p.m.
