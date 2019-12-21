Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is ramping up its efforts to seize the private land it needs to build a border wall in South Texas. The Justice Department has filed three lawsuits so far this month against landowners in the Rio Grande Valley, the swath of border towns and farms at Texas' southernmost point. Many more lawsuits are expected over the next several weeks. President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise has consistently faced political, legal, and environmental obstacles in Texas. Much of the land along the river that forms the border in Texas is privately held and environmentally sensitive.
AP-US-GARFIELD-COMICS-AUCTION
30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction
DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the comic strips in August. The auction house says at least a couple of strips featuring the cat with a sardonic sense of humor are expected to become available weekly. Davis says it's a way to get the strips out where people can enjoy them. The comic strips are from when “Garfield” started in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing them on a tablet instead of paper.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.
MOTHER-INFANT MISSING
Police say Texas mother found dead was strangled, baby safe
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forensic officials say a Texas mother who vanished last week was found strangled to death outside Houston. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Friday that Heidi Broussard's 1-month-old daughter, who also went missing, was found safe at the same home where the mother's body was found. Manley says one person is in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. He refused to reveal the suspect's identity, citing the ongoing investigation. Authorities say the baby was found in good health.
IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN-COMPLAINT
Letter: Officers felt unsafe enacting Trump asylum crackdown
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border officers who were charged with turning away asylum seekers coming from Mexico accused their leadership of misleading the public and disregarding concerns for their own safety, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. A March 2019 letter sent to the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection demanded that he intervene to ensure its front-line employees “are not injured or killed” enforcing the Trump administration policy.
MEXICO-MIGRANT SMUGGLING
What crackdown? Migrant smuggling business adapts, thrives
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.
CALIFORNIA-POPULATION
California still most populous, but stalls at 39.9 million
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More people are leaving California than moving in. New estimates released Friday put the state's population at 39.96 million. That's just shy of the 40 million milestone demographers had predicted the state would have passed by now. The report shows California added more than 180,000 people when accounting for births and deaths over the 12 month period ending July 1. But California lost 39,500 people when you add up everyone who moved in and out of the state. State officials say it is the first time since 2010 that more people left the state than moved in.
THE RECKONING-SUNDAYS AFTER-SHEPARD
SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball
WYLIE, Texas (AP) — For many years Patrick Shepard wouldn’t touch a basketball -- his molester, a priest, had taught him the game and as much as he loved it, he had “so many bad memories." The abuse sent him spiraling down, through anger and alcohol abuse and sadness. But now he has a loving partner, a son he adores, and the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood help eclipse his pain. He still finds himself crying sometimes, but the tears do not come as often as they once did. And he has taught his son to play basketball.
PREGNANT WOMAN SLAIN
Teen sentenced to life for slaying Texas pregnant woman
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a 19-year-old pregnant woman. The Beaumont Enterprise reports Corey Spencer admitted for the first time during Wednesday's sentencing that he shot Kera Teel during the attempted car robbery two years ago. Spencer has been in and out of juvenile detention for burglaries he's been involved in since he was 10 years old. Spencer has no chance of parole for 30 years and will be moved to a facility for youthful offenders.
OIL BOOM-CRIME
Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in a New Mexico region that is rich in oil and gas say they have participated in a recent blitz targeting thefts and burglaries in the oilfields. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said detectives and deputies conducted an operation last week at various oilfields amid concerns over crime. Earlier this year, the Eddy County Sheriff’s office investigated an alleged theft from Concho Resources near Carlsbad. The estimated loss from 139 stolen barrels of crude oil was around $7,000. The sheriff's office said an estimated $35,000 of oilfield equipment was allegedly stolen from Tiger Industrial in July 2018.