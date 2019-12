It is once again a chilly morning in the 20′s and wind chill temps in the teens. Skies will be sunny through the afternoon with a north wind at 10-20 mph. Temps warm into the low 50′s today before getting back into the upper 50′s Saturday. Sunshine continues through weekend and into the start of next week. We warm into the 60′s Sunday and Monday. Rain chances still look possible for Christmas Eve.