This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From the Northside Toy Drive Black Tie Affair to the last chance to visit bedazzled gardens in Amarillo this weekend, here’s what’s going on in the area!
The Northside Toy Drive Black Tie Affair is this evening.
At 7:00 p.m., come dressed up with an unwrapped toy for child between the ages of two to 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
Party-goers can enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games and live music by The Inspiration Band.
This is your last weekend to visit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens’ Christmas in the Gardens this holiday season.
More than 300,000 Christmas lights are shining at the gardens up until the week of Christmas.
Guests will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.
The event goes through Dec. 22 and is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $5.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a holiday-inspired Discover for a Dollar event today.
The event includes family fun with a holiday twist, complete with science experiments and critters.
The Discovery Center will also debut it’s new holiday show called “The Nutcracker Suite” in the Space Theater.
General admission is $1 and members get in free.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.