Texas Tech’s veterinary school receives multiple approvals

“We’re working with the architect on finalizing some of the building plans. That’s very important to make sure all the student flow and the access to instruction, all the labs are done correctly. So we’re working very closely with them. We’re going through a lot of faculty interviews and reviews of applications to get our first team on board. And we’re also working on the curriculum. So we have to get the syllabi formed, finalize what the first-year student program is going to be like and then prepare all that stuff for our site visit from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council of education,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean of academic and student affairs for Texas Tech’s veterinary school.