Authorities believe body of Heidi Broussard found, infant found alive

HOUSTON, Texas (KPLC) - Texas authorities believe they have found the body of missing woman Heidi Broussard.
Heidi Broussard, 33, who is from Austin but grew up in Lake Charles, has been missing since Dec. 12.
Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was also reported missing, but authorities believe they have found her and that she is safe
The infant was found in good condition at a home in Jersey Village, which is on the northwest side of Houston in Harris County. The body was found in the trunk of a car outside the home.
Earlier today, Broussard’s mother, Tammy Broussard, told Austin station KXAN that it is believed the body is her daughter’s.
Texas authorities confirmed that during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Authorities say a person who lived at the home in Jersey Village was arrested, but aren’t confirming the name of the person arrested.
The home was search around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Heidi Broussard and her baby were last seen as she dropped her son off at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 12, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.