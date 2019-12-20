South Lawn Elementary students make Christmas cards for hospital patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The students of South Lawn Elementary wanted to make sure every person in the Amarillo area gets a card for Christmas this year.
The idea for this project was to keep those in mind that are stuck in the hospital during the holiday season.
With over 400 students at South Lawn, they created at least two personalized cards each to have enough for every individual that will be in the hospital on Christmas day in the area.
“They don’t have to go out and buy an expensive gift to give them on Christmas day. It can be as simple, just the thought of making them something. Let them know you’re thinking about them,” said Paige Miller, a first grade teacher at South Lawn.
The project allowed the students to get closer to each other and learn to exercise empathy.
