Shamrock man returns home from deployment just in time for Christmas

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Shamrock who serves in the Navy made it home just in time for Christmas with the help of Santa.
Santa made a surprise visit to Shamrock ISD Thursday for a Christmas program. He brought gifts for the children and an even more special surprise for four of the children.
Little did four students know, Santa helped their dad Steven Chase return from a year-long deployment.
They all said they were surprised and thankful to be able to spend the holiday with him.
