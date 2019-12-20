Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117. After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers' 10-game home winning streak. Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25. It was the second straight game Houston rallied from a large deficit.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott says he will play Sunday against Philadelphia despite a shoulder injury sustained in the previous game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury is limiting Prescott in practice for the first time in his four NFL seasons. Prescott says he would play even if the Cowboys weren't trying to secure a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles. Prescott says it's the first time he's had a shoulder issue as a pro, but he dealt with it multiple times at Mississippi State. He's also had issues with his right index finger and left wrist.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles would have to beat the Cowboys and win next week against the Giants to make the playoffs. The Cowboys are counting on injured quarterback Dak Prescott to be healthy enough to lead them to victory. Prescott is playing with a sore shoulder, a finger injury on his throwing hand and was limited this week in practice. The Cowboys are 7-2 in their past nine games in Philadelphia.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patty Mills had 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a career-high 41 points from Spencer Dinwiddie to beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-105. Mills had 21 points in the second half. He shot 5 for 8 on 3-pointers after the break as the Spurs rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Nets for the 17th straight home game. LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving missed his 17th straight game with a right shoulder impingement. Dinwiddie tried to cover by shooting 14 of 29 from the field, eclipsing his career high by two points.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. After Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson missed on a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot. Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourdes shot during a 2-on-none in the third. Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fourth AFC South title in five years is within reach for the Houston Texans and they are determined to finish the job. Clinching another division crown and playoff berth doesn’t figure to be easy against the improving Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has put together a strong stretch run despite already being eliminated from postseason contention. The Texans took sole possession of first place in their division by beating Tennessee last week. They can clinch their second straight AFC South championship by beating the Bucs who have won four straight games.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Evan Battey scored 20 points, hitting a career-high 10 of 11 free throws, and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Prairie View A&M 83-64. D'Shawn Schwartz added 13 points, all in the second half. Tyler Bey also had 13 and McKinley Wright had 11 for Colorado (9-2), which has won two in a row since dropping consecutive games after a 7-0 start. Gerard Andrus scored 12 points to lead Prairie View (3-8), which has lost its last three.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Rettke had 19 kills, Molly Haggerty added 15 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 to advance to the NCAA women's volleyball championship match. Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face defending champion Stanford in the final Saturday night. The Cardinal swept Minnesota in the second semifinal. Rettke also had eight blocks, and Tiffany Clark added 18 digs for Wisconsin. The Badgers are 3-0 in national semifinals, also winning in 2000 and 2013 before falling in the finals both times. Yossiana Pressley led Baylor with 25 kills and 16 digs.