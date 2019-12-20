Girl calls 911 for missing package, sheriff’s office arrests Grinch

Video - Girl calls 911 for missing package, sheriff’s office arrests Grinch - KFDA
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 20, 2019 at 11:12 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 10:03 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the Grinch after he stole a present from a young girl in Amarillo.

The girl called 911 to report a missing package.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to file a report. The girl told deputies the Grinch had stolen a package from her.

The girl sketched a wanted poster of the suspect, and deputies were able to identify the suspect as the Grinch.

The deputies orchestrated the arrest of the Grinch and showed the girl a video proving the arrest.

After the arrest, the deputies brought the girl a replacement for the gift she had reported stolen.

You can view the video of the arrest below:

Tegan filed a report and Randall Sheriff's Department got him! Thank you Beau Fletcher Cody Jones and all Randall County Sheriff's OfficeTegan is all happy, he is caught!

Posted by Angela McNabb on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.